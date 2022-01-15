ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE: Roman Reigns Tells Seth Rollins He Would Pick Becky Lynch if Wanted Real Challenger

By Matthew Aguilar
Cover picture for the articleAfter last week's reveal that Seth Rollins would be taking on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, it was time for the two stars to come face to face. They both made their way out to the ring and after their introductions, Reigns took...

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

I think that is time for WWE to change this storyline. Roman reigns is getting so boring that watching wrestling is not fun anymore. Everything is the same. They need to get new blood not the same over & over.

