Robert Picardo originally wanted to play Neelix on Voyager

A ThunderCats movie is something fans have been clamoring for since the original series ended in 1989, and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie is throwing his hat into the ring to play one of the series' most popular characters. During an appearance at Fan Expo New Orleans last weekend, Mackie told fans that he would love to play Panthro in a prospective ThunderCats adaptation. The comic, which ran from 1985 until 1999 and then had a 2011 revival, centers a group of cat-like humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera who flee their dying world, and then have ot make an emergency landing on Earth after being attacked by a group of mutants from the planet Plun-Darr.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO