ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Robert Picardo originally wanted to play Neelix on Voyager

handitv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring as the holographic Starfleet medic, or simply "the Doctor", Robert Picardo shined as the witty artificial intelligence in Star Trek: Voyager. Over the seven year journey back to Earth, Picardo turned what many would call a "Data Clone" into his own unique and charming fan-favorite character. Can you...

www.handitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Anthony Mackie Wants To Play Panthro In ThunderCats Movie

A ThunderCats movie is something fans have been clamoring for since the original series ended in 1989, and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie is throwing his hat into the ring to play one of the series' most popular characters. During an appearance at Fan Expo New Orleans last weekend, Mackie told fans that he would love to play Panthro in a prospective ThunderCats adaptation. The comic, which ran from 1985 until 1999 and then had a 2011 revival, centers a group of cat-like humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera who flee their dying world, and then have ot make an emergency landing on Earth after being attacked by a group of mutants from the planet Plun-Darr.
MOVIES
Esquire

Tom Holland Wanted to Play a Young 007 in a James Bond Origin Story Film

Even though Daniel Craig's James Bond has left our lives, the 007 news-and-rumors mill will never, ever end. Just yesterday, we found out about an alternate ending to No Time to Die that would've likely had the fandom in a prolonged fit of rage. Now, we have a slightly unexpected entrant in the Bondverse: Our friendly neighborhood Tom Holland.
MOVIES
SFGate

Daniel Radcliffe to Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Roku’s First Original Biopic Movie

Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as Grammy-winning musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in the Roku original movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” The film is Roku’s first original biopic and will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel. The project is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also set to direct the project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Picardo
Person
Ethan Phillips
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
E! News

How Fez's Fate Was Originally Supposed to Play Out on Euphoria

Watch: Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo. That iconic scene in Euphoria where Fez breaks a bottle over Nate's head almost didn't happen. In an interview with GQ, published Monday, Jan. 10, Angus Cloud shared that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson originally planned to kill off in the first season but changed his mind.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Is Set

Burnham & Co. are coming back for even more space adventures. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for Season 5, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Season 4, which is streaming on Paramount+, will resume with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. The current season finds Burnham stepping into the captain’s chair, and the titular crew chasing a scientific anomaly that poses a major threat to the galaxy — a story partially inspired by the current global pandemic. “We’re taking the spirit of what we were and are feeling as a global family, and then looking through the eyes of our characters and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyager
Page Six

‘16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26. Cashmyer’s stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, announced the news Sunday on Jordan’s father’s Facebook page alongside a black-and-white photo of the late reality star. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants....
HOMELESS
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

‘It was the worst experience’: Every Justice League cast member who’s criticised Justice League

A bad superhero sequel is nothing special – these days, the box office is awash with them.But there is something special about Justice League. The 2017 DC comics team-up film was dud of rare proportions, a movie that whiffed so badly Warner Bros eventually commissioned a radical, expensive re-edit.There are a few factors behind the original Justice League’s disastrous reception.For one, the original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down from the project mid-way through production due to family tragedy; former Buffy the Vampire Slayer showrunner Joss Whedon took the reins. Script changes, budget issues and delays also ensued.Whedon’s time on...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sophie Thatcher on ‘Yellowjackets’ and Playing a “Sci-Fi Joan Jett” on ‘Boba Fett’

[The following interview contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season one and The Book of Boba Fett.] Sophie Thatcher thought her Jan. 12 debut on The Book of Boba Fett would be her introduction to the pop culture zeitgeist, but her Showtime series, Yellowjackets, which premiered two months earlier, has instead become the Internet’s new favorite show out of nowhere. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is a psychological survival drama that explores the immediate and long-term aftermath of a high school soccer team’s plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. As part of the series’ dual narrative, Thatcher plays teenage Natalie,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy