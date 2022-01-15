Crews prepare for potential ice, leaders say power could be knocked out

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some parts of the upstate could see more ice than snow this weekend. Crews in Laurens County are preparing for the potential for ice.

“We’re going to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” said Jim Donahoo, a company spokesperson for Laurens Electric Cooperative.

Laurens Electric Cooperative crews are bracing for winter weather and company leaders are bringing in 100 additional crews too.

“We are doing all the proactive things that we can do now, with respect to crews, so we can get as many as possible, so that when outages do occur, we can get power back on as safe and as quickly as possible,” said Donahoo.

He said they’ll be on site and ready to go starting Saturday. Depending on the forecast, more help could come this way too.

“We have 100 [additional crews]. Our plan is to get more,” said Donahoo.

The main concern is ice accumulating on power lines and trees.

“It could equal worst case scenario depending on the amount of accumulation. So, depending on the severity, it’s possible that power could be out for several days,” said Donahoo.

The weight of ice can cause trees to fall and knock out power across the area.

“We will experience power outages, we will experience dangerous driving conditions because of the ice and so we urge everyone to stay at home, stay off the roads,” said Joey Avery, Laurens County 911 emergency management director.

Staff at Laurens County Emergency Services are making sure they’re ready for the weekend too.

“We will just adapt to any ever-changing situation that we may be faced with,” said Avery.

Avery said they’re working with local and state leaders to keep people safe.

“We’re not taking this storm lightly,” said Avery.

Avery said crews will be on standby on Sunday to help clear any downed trees and debris.

People can report or check outages to Laurens Electric Cooperative online .

