Weirton couple indicted on several charges following a house fire that killed their child

WEIRTON, W.Va.- ( WTRF ) Two parents who are facing criminal charges after their three-year-old child died in a house fire in Weirton, back in March, were indicted this week by the Hancock County Grand Jury.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich, Heather Johnston has been charged with one count of murder.

Johnston, along with her husband, Michael Johnston, are both being charged with two counts, each, of gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of injury of death and or death and one count, each, of child neglect resulting in death.

Next Thursday, the couple will appear in Hancock County Circuit Court where the two will enter their initial plea and the judge will set a trial date.

Weirton Police say they responded to a blaze at the Johnston’s home back on March 13th following almost nine months of investigating.

The couple initially posted a $100,000 bond back in December, Michael Johnston, will remain free while Heather Johnston will be taken into custody because of the murder charge against her.

