ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Weirton couple indicted on several charges following a house fire that killed their child

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sVkW_0dmMz1xX00

WEIRTON, W.Va.- ( WTRF ) Two parents who are facing criminal charges after their three-year-old child died in a house fire in Weirton, back in March, were indicted this week by the Hancock County Grand Jury.

Weirton parents arrested after child dies in fire

According to Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich, Heather Johnston has been charged with one count of murder.

Johnston, along with her husband, Michael Johnston, are both being charged with two counts, each, of gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of injury of death and or death and one count, each, of child neglect resulting in death.

Next Thursday, the couple will appear in Hancock County Circuit Court where the two will enter their initial plea and the judge will set a trial date.

Weirton Police say they responded to a blaze at the Johnston’s home back on March 13th following almost nine months of investigating.

The couple initially posted a $100,000 bond back in December, Michael Johnston, will remain free while Heather Johnston will be taken into custody because of the murder charge against her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville man arrested after US Marshals find him hiding in an attic

A Steubenville man was arrested on Tuesday after being wanted on multiple warrants for weapons-related charges. Sir Dameon Harris, 38, of Steubenville, OH had multiple warrants out for: felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons under disability, violations of Parole in Ohio on the original charges of felonious assault, and violations of Parole […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County woman jailed for maintaining a drug-involved premise

Tina Soper, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, First Assistant United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Soper, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise.” Soper admitted to maintaining a property on Edgewood Street in Wheeling that was used to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride in March […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man in Belmont County arrested after making alleged threats

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department say a man in the Lafferty area was involved in a domestic incident and was reportedly in the woods saying he was going to die by suicide by cop. The sheriff’s Special Operations Branch was already assembled on a training exercise. They were deployed […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Hancock County, WV
Hancock County, WV
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville Police continue search for missing woman after her release from jail

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Morgantown woman remains missing after leaving Moundsville Police’s custody Friday afternoon.  PREVIOUS: West Virginia woman leaves Moundsville; reported missing It has raised a lot of concerns about how this happened and Moundsville’s Chief of Police is ready to respond as they continue their search. Chief Tom Mitchell tells 7NEWS that […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect#Murder#Weather#House Fire#Weirton Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police arrest Georgia fugitive from justice

A man from Georgia was arrested by police in West Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice. Police in Milton, West Virginia say during a traffic stop Kenneth Cart of Kingston, GA got out of the vehicle as a passenger and ran from police. Police say they were able to catch up to Cart and tazed […]
MILTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boat with duck hunters overturns in Ohio; 1 dead, 1 hurt

Authorities say a boat carrying four people on a duck hunting trip capsized on an Ohio creek over the weekend, leaving one person dead and another injured. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after the boat started taking on water on the west side of […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

New missing person bill will require national reporting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania currently ranks 10th in the nation for unsolved missing person cases and a new bill sitting on Gov. Wolf’s desk could help to change that. House Bill 930, if signed into law, would require Pennsylvania State Police to submit DNA profiles of missing persons and unidentified bodies, no matter the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

US judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Whitey Bulger’s family

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr., who was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey granted the government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge ruled federal law precludes the family’s ability to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen shot while taking out the trash

A teen was shot while taking out the trash in Columbus, Ohio police said according to WCMH The news outlet reports that the 13-year-old was taking out the trash when four other males came up to him and while exchanging words back and forth one of the suspects pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

One person dead another life-flighted in Steubenville shooting

UPDATE: One person is dead and another has been life-flighted after a shooting in Steubenville. Steubenville detectives say the situation was domestic between a father and son and one person was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital. No other information was given at this time by Steubenville Police There is currently a heavy police presence in […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

First cases of Omicron reported in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department confirms that the first Omicron cases have been detected in the county. Health Administrator Howard Gamble told 7News that two cases of the variant were discovered from testing in late December. Gamble explained that those tests were done at a local pharmacy. He also said […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy