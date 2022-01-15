Erie man sentenced to prison on federal child pornography charges
An Erie man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on federal child pornography charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says from May 2019 to October 2019, 34-year old Cody Neely received computer images and movies depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.Erie Police investigating several shots fired reports along one neighborhood in the city
Investigators say a forensic examination of Neely’s digital devices revealed thousands of items of child sexual abuse material.
In addition to prison time, he was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution
