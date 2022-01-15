Community in Sherman, NY comes together to assist family affected by tragic fire

A Chautauqua County community is trying to come together to support a family that lost their home and one-year old son in a fire on Wednesday.

The Stanley Hose Company in Sherman, New York, is collecting donations for the family as they try to rebuild their lives.

On Wednesday, a fire leveled a home in Sherman, New York, killing one-year old Watson Taylor. His mother and four siblings made it out alive, but one brother and sister needed surgery after suffering severe burns. The family is now left with nothing.

The Stanley Hose Company kicked off a donation drive on Friday and asking for anything to help the family. The community showed up in droves, with bags of clothes, gift cards, toys and money.

“They lost everything, absolutely everything, it’s hard to imagine. Like, you don’t even have a toothbrush or any household items or anything, they’re starting totally over from scratch.” said Deanna Ott, Dropped off donations.

Emily Reynolds was there donating clothes that her son grew out of.

“It’s really important when something happens with a family for a community to step up and really support them. I don’t even know the family but I do have a kid in school now. I can’t even imagine what they are going through.” said Emily Reynolds, Dropped Off Donations.

Assistant Fire Chief Brett Cook says it’s amazing to see the compassion from the community.

“It’s kind of the Golden Rule, do unto others as you want done unto you. To see the amount of support, businesses donating for raffles, it’s been overwhelming.” said Brett Cook, Assistant Fire Chief of the Stanley Hose Company.

Cook says they’ve also received many donations from outlying communities including Clymer, Panama, and Chautauqua Lake.

The donation drive continues this weekend on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

