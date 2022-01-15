ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Fast Break Week 4: A Minute with Foxcroft’s Kiya Cook

By Dave Peck
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER-FOXCROFT- For this week’s “A Minute With….” we caught...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Sports
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Maine State
Maine Basketball
The Associated Press

State site for free at-home COVID-19 tests to launch soon

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Wednesday that residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website. The Seattle Times reported that the site is expected to launch within a few days, and the same week that the federal government launched its own test-ordering tool for households across the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Break
CBS News

AT&T, Verizon delay 5G debut near some airports following warning of "catastrophic disruption" to travel

Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of their 5G technology near some airports just a day before their planned rollouts, the carriers confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The delays come after chief executives of America's largest airlines warned of "catastrophic disruption" to travel and shipping operations should the technology not be limited around U.S. airports.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy