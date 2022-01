Dennis Rodman was always an eccentric player, he acted differently to what was expected of him and NBA players in general while being one of the greatest to ever play the game at the same time. Despite being undersized, Rodman was an incredible defender and rebounder, his tenacity on the floor was unmatched by anyone. This made him quite a valuable asset to teams and led to a stint with the Kobe-Shaq Lakers in 1999.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO