Tennis

Novak Djokovic Back in Detention as Aussie Official Warns His Presence Could Trigger ‘Civil Unrest’

By Blake Montgomery
 4 days ago
Unvaccinated tennis champion Novak Djokovic is in Australian immigration detention for a second time after the repeat cancellation of his visa to visit the land down under. Australia’s immigration...

WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Tennis star's deportation exposes Australian border debate

Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted tennis star Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on the defending Australian Open champion — and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a “decision to keep our borders strong” — dates to nearly a decade ago. It also shines a light on Australia's complicated, and strongly criticized, immigration and border policies. Back in 2013, the border issue wasn't unvaccinated foreigners...
TENNIS
Pine And Lakes News

'Disappointed' Novak Djokovic loses appeal, out of Aussie Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will not be able to defend his title at the Australian Open after a high court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa and deport the unvaccinated star. Three Federal Court judges ruled unanimously against Djokovic's appeal of the country's immigration minister's...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s three-year ban from Australia could be reduced, says Australian PM

Novak Djokovic could be allowed to return to Australia next year after the country’s prime minister said the tennis star’s ban could be reduced. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after a court hearing upheld the decision to cancel his visa “on health and good order grounds”. Australia immigration laws mean that Djokovic would be unable to apply for another visa for a three-year period following the decision. But the country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, has said that Djokovic could return sooner than anticipated as it is possible that the ban can be waived if there are deemed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian PM and senior ministers give mixed messages over reason for Djokovic deportation

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on Monday said that unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic was deported because he didn’t follow border entry rules — seemingly contracting his own minister.The Serbian player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title came crashing down after a federal court on Sunday upheld immigration minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel his visa on “health and good order” grounds.The tennis world No 1 left Australia “extremely disappointed” hours after the judgement, putting an end to a 10-day saga.Mr Morrison said in an interview on Monday that the tennis star was deported because he did not...
TENNIS
The Independent

CDC warns against travelling to 22 countries with ‘very high’ levels of Covid-19

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning against 22 new destinations over rising Covid-19 cases, including highly-vaccinated countries like Australia and Israel.Travellers are better off visiting China under the agency’s Covid Travel Health Notices, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the few countries ranked the CDC’s the lowest warning level.The CDC now recommends avoiding travel to more than 100 destinations in its "Level Four: Very High" category with this week’s new addittions amid a worldwide Omicron surge.Among the latest additions to the Level 4 list are countries with the most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Havana Syndrome Hits U.S. Diplomats in Geneva and Paris, Says Report

The mysterious neurological sickness known as Havana Syndrome has reportedly struck U.S. diplomats serving in Paris and Geneva, adding to as many as 200 others who have suffered from the strange symptoms. The U.S. government has yet to determine who is behind the attacks, or what kind of weapon is being used to carry them out, but hundreds of U.S. officials and their families have reported being sickened over the past six years, with some being left with traumatic brain injuries. The Wall Street Journal reported the latest attacks Thursday in the capital of France and Geneva in Switzerland. Three officials in Geneva reportedly complained about Havana-like symptoms, and one was even medevaced back to the U.S. for treatment. In Paris, an email reportedly circulated among U.S. embassy staff telling them to report any symptoms after one worker fell sick. In November, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the government was “intently focused” on finding out who is responsible for the attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
CHINA
The Independent

Priti Patel tells MPs to be on their guard against foreign agents

Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned MPs they need to be aware of the threat of interference in British politics by foreign states following disclosure a suspected Chinese agent has been targeting Parliament.Last week MI5 took the unusual step of circulating an alert to MPs and peers that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.They were said to include channelling funds to British parliamentarians with a view to making the UK political landscape more favourable to Beijing.In a Commons statement, Ms Patel said that the threat of...
POLITICS
The Independent

More children will be wrongly treated as adults under Patel’s asylum bill, MPs warn

More children coming to the UK to seek sanctuary will be wrongly labelled adults under Priti Patel’s new immigration bill, cross-party MPs have warned.The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) said government plans to lower the threshold for young asylum seekers to be identified as over-18 and to use “scientific” methods to carry out age assessments would have”, with “severe” consequences” and lead to more children housed in conditions that are “completely inappropriate”.The committee said changes “may result in more children being placed into unsafe accommodation with inadequate safeguarding and no access to services such as education, to which they...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sri Lanka's leader vows rights reforms as debt crisis looms

Sri Lanka’s leader on Tuesday promised human rights reforms and “justice” for missing persons from the country's civil war, after years of resisting calls for such measures.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was speaking before a new session of Parliament as the Sri Lankan government looks for international support in dealing with a heavy fiscal and debt crisis.“We reject racism. What this government wants is to equally protect the honor and rights of all citizens,” Rajapaksa said.“Therefore I urge politicians who still incite people against each other for political gains to refrain from doing so.”The Sri Lankan leader added he was willing...
WORLD
BBC

Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage wreaked by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea volcano. They show the Pacific islands blanketed in a layer of volcanic ash, while in coastal areas the waves have torn down trees and ripped buildings apart. Saturday's tsunami left at least three...
