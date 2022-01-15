Novak Djokovic Back in Detention as Aussie Official Warns His Presence Could Trigger ‘Civil Unrest’

The mysterious neurological sickness known as Havana Syndrome has reportedly struck U.S. diplomats serving in Paris and Geneva, adding to as many as 200 others who have suffered from the strange symptoms. The U.S. government has yet to determine who is behind the attacks, or what kind of weapon is being used to carry them out, but hundreds of U.S. officials and their families have reported being sickened over the past six years, with some being left with traumatic brain injuries. The Wall Street Journal reported the latest attacks Thursday in the capital of France and Geneva in Switzerland. Three officials in Geneva reportedly complained about Havana-like symptoms, and one was even medevaced back to the U.S. for treatment. In Paris, an email reportedly circulated among U.S. embassy staff telling them to report any symptoms after one worker fell sick. In November, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the government was “intently focused” on finding out who is responsible for the attacks.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO