Letter: Pa. regulators must offer clear medical marijuana guidelines

The Marijuana Enforcement Division’s rules focus on legislation implementation, including new concentrate restrictions and contingency plans for outdoor cultivations. Marijuana rules from the General Assembly’s 2021 legislative session went into effect on January 1, 2022, for all regulated marijuana businesses across Colorado. New rules of note include the reduction of daily sales limits of medical concentrate from 40 grams to eight grams (two grams for 18-20-year-olds), the development of an educational resource; stores are required to provide with every concentrate purchase, and a new process for outdoor cultivations to establish and obtain approval for contingency plans to prepare and respond to adverse weather events. Final rules were adopted by the State Licensing Authority on November 10, 2021, after a summer and fall of extensive stakeholder engagement led by the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED).

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO