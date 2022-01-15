ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

By Fayez Nureldine
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0680WR_0dmMwcwk00
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been key to their success so far this season /AFP/File

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday.

The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year.

Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.

"It is not too late for that gesture that we have asked from the federation and the clubs participating in the Super Cup to happen," said Amnesty International Spain director, Esteban Beltran, on Thursday.

"The final will be played on Sunday and the Spanish federation still has the opportunity to publicly express its support for the harassed and persecuted women in Saudi Arabia, and to work in favour of equal rights."

The group has also criticised the federation for vindicating human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

"The fact the federation has decided to collaborate in this 'image-washing' of the Saudi authorities and that it is willing for the Spanish Super Cup to be played in this country until 2029 discredits this tournament and all Spanish football," Beltran said on Monday.

Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales claimed he first found out about the request for armbands through the media and accused Amnesty International of making a "media mess".

"On an ethical level, we are doing a lot here to help the development of women in football, which is our commitment," Rubiales told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday.

"The rest of the political questions are outside the scope of soccer."

- 'No one thinks about the fans now' -

Around 35,000 fans attended Wednesday's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona but that figure was down to 7,000 for the game between Athletic and Atletico.

As well as questions over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, many believe the essence of a domestic Spanish tournament is lost when played 7,000 kilometres away.

"It doesn't make sense to me," said Athletic's Raul Garcia on Wednesday. "Football has changed in the sense that no one thinks about the fans now. What matters is making money, getting sponsors, and we are forgetting the basics of what football is."

Athletic had to call off a training session on Friday afternoon due to a sandstorm in Riyadh, with the squad forced to return to their hotel and work out in the gym instead.

Marcelino's team will be the underdogs this weekend given they sit ninth in La Liga, 21 points behind leaders Real Madrid. They have already played Madrid twice in the league and lost both times.

"We played like never before and lost like always," said Marcelino on Thursday. "Let's see if we are able to play at the same level and do better this time."

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been fundamental to Madrid's success in recent months and the pair both scored against Barcelona to take their combined total to 41 goals this season.

Benzema suffered a knock to his shoulder against Barca but was optimistic he would be available this weekend. Madrid needed extra-time, though, to advance and it remains to be seen if fatigue is a factor against Athletic.

"The physical effort was huge but we kept going until the end," said Ancelotti, who won four trophies in his first spell as Madrid coach but never lifted the Spanish Super Cup.

"We are tired but happy. We must rest and prepare for the final."

Comments / 0

Related
casinonewsdaily.com

Real Madrid continues to demonstrate their dominance in the Spanish Super Cup & Champions League

On Sunday, January 16th, 2022 the finals of the 2021 – 2022 Supercopa de España featured last season’s champions in Athletic Bilbao and the current 1st – place football club of the Spanish LaLiga League in Real Madrid. Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3 to 2 in the semi – finals of “elclásico” while Athletic Bilbao beat Atlético Madrid with a final score of 2 to 1 in order for Athletic to reach the Spanish Supercup Finals.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rubiales
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Super Cup#Saudi#Real Madrid#Afp File Real Madrid#Athletic Bilbao#Spanish#Atletico Madrid 2 1
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have...
UEFA
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Djokovic has to comply with rules to go to Spain, PM says

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - World men's tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic will have to comply with Spanish health rules to be able to travel to Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday. Answering a question on whether Djokovic would be allowed to enter Spain to compete after Australia...
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy