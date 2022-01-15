ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade

By Renan Fontes
goombastomp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs as brutal as it is brilliant. The Binding Blade also represents a number of significant firsts for Fire Emblem. FE6 was the first entry to release on a handheld, the first to include a Hard mode, the first story with major branching paths, and the first game without a connection...

goombastomp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

Blade Assault

Blade Assault is a 2D action roguelite platformer video game developed by Team Suneat and published by Neowiz. After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn’s Biorhythm Deserves a Return

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance brought plenty of new features to the Fire Emblem series, including the Laguz, the base, and even voice acting. While many new aspects of the game went on to become series mainstays, one gameplay mechanic was unfortunately forgotten after its final appearance in Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. The biorhythm system is extremely underrated despite appearing in two of Fire Emblem’s most beloved games. It is arguably one of the franchise’s most unique mechanics, but never made it outside of Tellius even though it adds so much unpredictability to every battle. It deserves to make a return to the franchise one day, whether it is in the form of a remake of Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn, or in a completely new game. Though it is already an existing mechanic, it was extremely underused; therefore, it will seem new and exciting in a remake or another game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Emblem#Rpg#Tbb
ClutchPoints

Where to buy Fire Emblem: Three Houses Byleth Scale Figure

Many hold popular turn-based tactical role playing game Fire Emblem: Three Houses, released 2019, dearly. Fans of the Fire Emblem series received the game well, praising its well-built world and characters. Storylines differ based on which House players chose, and the rosters they had. Amongst all this, one thing remained constant: the protagonist Byleth. Lots of things can be said about the game, and prepare to love it even more with this 1/7 Byleth scale figure by INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Heroes announces New Heroes & Ascended Joshua summoning event

New Heroes & Ascended Joshua will be the next summoning event in Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems announced today. It will feature characters from Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. The event will feature Neimi: Tearful Archer (voiced by Giselle Fernandez, art by Hasumi Kaoru), Rennac: Rich “Merchant” (voiced...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ash of War - Storm Blade

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot. The Ash of War - Storm Blade is one of the many Bolstering Materials found throughout Elden Ring, and one of the Ashes of War that you can equip to your weapon to give it new weapon skills and scaling effect. Description. This...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nichegamer.com

Blade Assault Release Date Set for January 2022

Publisher Neowiz and developer TeamSuneat have announced the Blade Assault release date is set for January 2022, as the game is finally ready for a full release. The Blade Assault release date is set for January 17th, for Windows PC (via Steam), as the game has been available via Steam Early Access. It’s worth reiterating the game is also planned for release on Switch and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Blade Assault, Roguelike, Official Steam Release Announced

Race through the flashing cyberpunk city Esperenza and fight for the Undercity almost officially out on Steam. Team Suneat’s cyberpunk roguelike, Blade Assault, has announced its official release date on Steam today. In a press release, Team Suneat provides details about the game and how it graduates later this month from early access to official release.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

God of War Blades of Chaos Guide

The Blades of Chaos are added to the game when Kratos realizes that he needs some diversity in the Weapons that he Uses. The Blades of Chaos have a lot of complexities to them including upgrades and skills, and this God of War Blades of Chaos Guide will help you understand them all.
FIFA
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Game Teased by Nintendo Leaker

According to a prominent Nintendo leaker, a new Fire Emblem game is not only in development, but possibly on course to release this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. What this game is, the report doesn't say, but it's alleged that the game has been in development for roughly two years at Intelligent Systems, the developer behind the series. And apparently work on the game began right after another Fire Emblem project was cancelled.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Chang’e Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s Chang’e is one of the most powerful mages in the MLBB hero roster since she’s capable of bursting down even the tankiest heroes with her skills. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Chang’e. Without much further Ado, let’s check out her awesome skills.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Blade Assault

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Blade Assault, a 2D roguelite action-platformer by TeamSuneat and NEOWIZ. The world was devastated by the Red Stone War. The survivors scavenge for scraps in the Undercity, while the wealthy elite live in the safety of Esperanza. Fight against the corrupt forces of Esperanza as one of four resistance fighters.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Souls-like and Rogue-lite Influences Give Rainbow Six Extraction a New Flavor

The Rainbow Six series has a storied history in the gaming industry. With nearly 25 years having passed since the original dropped back in 1998, the franchise has understandably had to undergo some growing pains along the way. However, hot off a long, highly successful run with Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction arrives as the first completely new Rainbow Six game in 6 years.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy