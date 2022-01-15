ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State DOT crews preparing for holiday weekend snow fall

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Department of Transportation crews are on standby as they wait for the winter weather to hit the Capital Region.

Officials said they are not pretreating the roads because of how cold the weather will be. They also said there is already some salt brine still on the roads from the last time they were out.

01/14/2022: Dangerous cold…. terrain effects with incoming storm….

There will be more than 180 snow plows ready to go throughout the Capital Region when the storm hits. The more than 400 operators and supervisors will work in 12-hour shifts to ensure the roads are safe.

“This is forecast anyway to be one of the largest storms we have had already this season, but like I said, whether it comes in as heavy as forecast or a little lighter, whatever happens, we are ready for whatever mother nature throws at us,” NYSDOT Spokesperson Bryan Viggiani said.

New winter weather anti-icing process to begin in Albany

Officials said if you have to be out driving while it is snowing, give yourself extra time to get to your destination and not tailgate the snow plows.

Why are our days getting longer?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Our current sunsets here in CNY are just before 5 pm though that will change as we head into this weekend with our first sunset after 5 pm expected on Saturday. These later sunsets also mean longer days. We are currently at around 9 and a half hours of daylight […]
Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th. 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 414 1/15: 375 1/16: 277 1/17: 341 **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22. […]
Albany Airport responds to 5G worries

The Albany International Airport said they are expecting a minimal impact to operations because of 5G. U.S. airlines had asked the federal government to postpone the rollout of a 5G network saying it would interfere with aircraft technology and cause largescale flight disruptions, according to the Associated Press.
Blood drive Friday at Aviation Mall

The Aviation Mall is hosting an American Red Cross-led blood drive on Friday, Jan. 21. The drive will be set across from Peter Harris in the mall, at the same location used for previous blood drive events.
2 dead in Albany County's COVID update, January 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Tuesday, January 18, 79.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.4% are now fully vaccinated. […]
5 things to know this Wednesday, January 19

Jill Szwed's weather report has today being the warmest day in a while as temperatures will get into the high 30's. Today's five things to know feature's the Lake George Ice Castles opening on Sunday, a shooting in Pittsfield, and a man stabbed on Central Ave in Albany.
NYSP labs working to clear backlog cases

The state and federal governments have their sights set on helping the New York State Police(NYSP) get up to date on the processing of crime evidence kits. The feds have already made hundreds of thousands of dollars available and Gov. Kathy Hochul has outlined a plan to make more money and resources available in her state of the state book.
Is the 'test to stay' program working in local schools?

Starting Tuesday, the City School District of Albany is back to in-person learning for the first time since January 5. The district is implementing the "Test to Stay" program recommended by the NYS Department of Health that several districts across the Capital Region have already put into place.
