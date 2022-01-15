Salvation Army opening warming centers for those without heat or homes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the temperatures dropping in Northwest Arkansas, Salvation Army locations in the area have warming centers for people who don’t have heat or are homeless, and with the snow coming, the people working the centers are prepared.Bentonville Street Crews pretreat roads ahead of incoming winter weather
“We are going to open when the temperatures get 34 degrees or below,” said Shelter and Rehab Director Brandon Smith. “And of course, if it starts snowing, it’s snowing hard. We’re going to open up our warming center at that point for the people that are living outside and the public.”
The warming center on 15th Street in Fayetteville has 71 beds. If the center runs out of space, people can stay at Genesis Church a few blocks north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Pea Ridge readies roadcrews for potential snow
People can pick up a sack lunch during the day and a hot meal at night.
