Leavenworth, KS

Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison

 4 days ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal...

Hutch Post

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can't file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man found safe

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man missing since Sunday has been found and is safe, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Topeka Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man. The whereabouts...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman accused of threatening man with a machete

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of an armed disturbance in the 800 Block of South Olive Street in Ottawa, according to a media release from police. A man reported a woman...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Motions hearing set in murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A motions hearing is set for Thursday for a Hutchinson man facing two counts of first degree murder. Kyle Hardwick is accused in the deaths of 58-year-old Philip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion Bates in August of 2021. Two motions will be heard on Thursday. The first...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man used rock to shatter glass door at police department

A Kansas man turned himself in after he shattered the front glass door at the Salina Police Department Tuesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Craig Gilbert, 53, of Salina, walked into the Salina Police Department lobby and used the phone to call the dispatch center and report that he had just shattered the front door of the police department, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: SW Kansas armed robbery suspect wore black ski mask

FINNEY COUNY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to 950 N. Jennie Barker for an aggravated robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

HPD officer completes training at KLETC

YODER, Kan. — A member of the Hutchinson Police Department is among the latest group of law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Jan. 14 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Officer Manuel Luna was among the 23 new officers to complete the training.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

GOP redistricting plans in Kansas split Democrat's district

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are pursuing redistricting proposals that would remove Democratic voters from the Kansas-City area swing district currently held by the state’s only Democratic member of Congress. GOP lawmakers on Tuesday made public their first congressional redistricting proposals during meetings of committees...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

HFD halting mitigation burns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There will not be any more mitigation burning this week, according to a Facebook post from the Hutchinson Fire Department. The department sees Monday as the next possible time to continue with burning along Plum Street. The goal of the mitigation burning is to create greater...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

December 2021 the warmest on record in Kan., Mo. — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages across the Midwest, February’s average temperature didn’t place it in the top five coldest in either state.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

