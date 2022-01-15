Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison

A Kansas man turned himself in after he shattered the front glass door at the Salina Police Department Tuesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Craig Gilbert, 53, of Salina, walked into the Salina Police Department lobby and used the phone to call the dispatch center and report that he had just shattered the front door of the police department, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO