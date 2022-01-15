ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Apologizes for Team’s Failures, Missing Playoffs in Bizarre Video

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8QzX_0dmMu0c500

“I allowed doubt, fear and a lack of faith slip into our DNA. It will not stand.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

When Indianapolis (9–8) suffered a 26–11 loss to the Jaguars in its season finale, the Colts’ chances of reaching the playoffs were dashed.

Colts owner Jim Irsay took charge in assessing the issues of the franchise in a bit of an odd way, informing all Indianapolis fans in a video that the meltdown in the Colts’ final two games of the season was not acceptable, all while standing next to a plane.

“It is certainly something where I apologize for and we have allowed and I have allowed doubt, fear and a lack of faith slip into our DNA,” Irsay said. “It will not stand. Every walking step in this offseason is committed to getting the horseshoe back to where it should be.

“We understand what happen, I understand what happen and it is unacceptable. I promise you one thing, anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year, will be walking in with all chips in, period.”

The Colts’ future between Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich appear to be stable for now. However, the future of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is not set in stone.

Ballard addressed Wentz’s future with the team in a lengthy press conference on Thursday.

“After Philip [Rivers] retired, and we made the decision to make the move on Carson, at the time of the decision we felt good about it," Ballard said. "And I still don’t regret the decision at the time. I’m not gonna—just sitting here today, just so y’all know, I won’t make a comment on who’s gonna be here and who’s not gonna be here next year. That’s not fair to any player.”

“I thought Carson did some good things, and there’s a lot of things he needs to do better. Our passing game has to be better.”

Whether Wentz will be the Colts quarterback in the future remains to be seen. However, if the vibe surrounding Wentz is not as confident as Irsay’s prophetic message to Colts fans about the future of the franchise, Wentz could potentially be playing on another team next season.

“If you don’t want to put all your chips on the table for winning and excellence, then don't walk in the building,” Irsay said.

It’s clear that Irsay is going all in for the 2022 season.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 10

Related
NJ.com

NFL insider suggests what Colts will do with Carson Wentz

That’s what the Indianapolis Colts have to figure out when it comes to the future of quarterback Carson Wentz. But NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King believes the Colts’ path forward is clear:. After a few weeks of deep breathing, I think the Colts will come to the...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Options to Replace Matt Eberflus (If He Gets a Head Coaching Job)

The Indianapolis Colts could, potentially, lose their Defensive Coordinator this offseason, as the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars have already interviewed him for their vacant Head Coach jobs. Despite the constant criticisms from some in the fanbase, Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus has done a fantastic job with the Colts in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Chris Ballard
FanSided

Would Derek Carr be an upgrade over Carson Wentz after latest rumors?

Could the Indianapolis Colts‘ embarrassing late-season collapse end up being a blessing in disguise for their future?. For the sake of argument, let’s say they made the playoffs and beat whomever they got matched up with in the first round. Would Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Frank Reich really be incentivized to make wholesale changes?
NFL
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Shares Incredible Video Of Himself Powerlifting

Jim Irsay is well-known for his longtime ownership of the Indianapolis Colts. But, as he himself recently pointed out, the 62-year-old executive has a pretty amazing athletic history. On Tuesday night, Irsay took to Twitter with a video from his powerlifting days. In the clip, he weighed 307 lbs and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football
WIBC.com

Colts Tone Changing On Carson Wentz, Future In Doubt

INDIANAPOLIS – It was Chris Ballard talking about the quarterback position like he has never before. Unprompted, Ballard went out of his way to routinely go back to Carson Wentz and the play of the quarterback throughout his 60-minute press conference in recapping the 2021 season. The common theme...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Projected to Receive Pair of Compensatory Draft Picks

With the disappointing end to the Indianapolis Colts' season now over a week in the past, we can shift focus to the offseason and more specifically, the 2022 NFL Draft. The Colts, of course, are lacking a first-round pick in this year's selection process due to their trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. However, Over The Cap projects that the Colts may receive a couple of compensatory picks to recoup their losses from last year's free agency period.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

Jeff Saturday, unfortunately, knows how players can handle the disappointment that comes with a sudden, frustrating end to a season. The Colts Ring of Honor member joined Jeffrey Gorman, Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Official Podcast presented by WynnBet this week to offer his thoughts on what will come next for players as they digest that disappointment and turn their focus to making sure they don't feel like this ever again.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game. It’s been a great day for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense, while it’s been a truly ugly day for Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
NESN

Tradition Is Born As Dak Prescott Named ‘NVP’ In Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

The season ended for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but something even greater began: a new tradition. The team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon, and the latter screening came with an opportunity for fans at home to vote for the game’s most valuable player, coined the “NVP.” Fans might remember the irony of the first NVP award last season, when Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was crowned the winner of the trophy despite a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy