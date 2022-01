– According to sources close to the company, Tesla has decided to delay the release of its first electric pick-up by one year (previously production was scheduled by 2022), to “update” its technical specifications and make it competitive. against competitors named Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 Lightning and Hummer EV. According to sources, Tesla is therefore expected to start limited production of the Cybertruck in the first quarter of 2023 before increasing production. So, most likely, it is plausible to assume that “real” deliveries to customers will not start before 2024. Recall that the Tesla Cybertruck was presented in 2019, and that its production has been postponed several times, initially from the end of 2021 to end of 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO