These places, services to close, delay opening due to winter storm

(WTAJ)– With the winter storm coming, some locations, services and events have announced that they will be either closed or have a delayed opening for Jan. 17.

The Buckhorn Recycling Facility will be closed but the key card Duncansville facility will still be open for residential use. A Martin Luther King concert that was doing to be held at a church in Cambria County has also been rescheduled because of the weather.

Below is a list of locations, events or services that will be closed for Monday, Jan. 17

Due to the snowy weather’s impact in the region, certain Mount Nittany Health locations and services will be closed until noon on Monday, Jan. 17

Following locations and services not open until noon Monday, Jan. 17 for Mount Nittany Health:

All Mount Nittany Physician Group practices, including Mount Nittany Healthy Fit for Play

Lab and imaging services at Mount Nittany Physician Group locations

Mount Nittany Health Breast Care Center

Mount Nittany Health- Sieg Nerosicence Center, including Mount Nittany Medical Center sleep clinci studies scheduled for the evening on Jan. 16

Mount Nittany Health Center for Wound Care, including Diabetes Foot Clinic and Orthotics

Mount Nittany Health Pain Management Program

Cancer Care Partnership

Mount Nittany Medical Center outpatient programs- Cardiac/pulmonary rehab, speech therapy, medical treatment unit, anticoagulation clinic and radiation therapy

Mount Nittany Health did say that the surgical and medical center along with the emergency department will remain open the entire day on Monday, Jan. 17.

Mount Nittany Health urges individuals to call (855)-405-8540 before going to an appointment to check for updates. The message will say “no information at this time” if there are no closings or cancellations.

