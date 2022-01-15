ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

These places, services to close, delay opening due to winter storm

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7Zsp_0dmMshVD00

(WTAJ)– With the winter storm coming, some locations, services and events have announced that they will be either closed or have a delayed opening for Jan. 17.

The Buckhorn Recycling Facility will be closed but the key card Duncansville facility will still be open for residential use. A Martin Luther King concert that was doing to be held at a church in Cambria County has also been rescheduled because of the weather.

Altoona Residents: Be aware of snow emergency routes

Below is a list of locations, events or services that will be closed for Monday, Jan. 17

  • Buckhorn Recycling Facility in Ashville, Duncansville key card facility will remain open for residential use.
  • Johnstown Branch NAACP Martin Luther King concert at Christ Center Community Church rescheduled for Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Due to the snowy weather’s impact in the region, certain Mount Nittany Health locations and services will be closed until noon on Monday, Jan. 17

Following locations and services not open until noon Monday, Jan. 17 for Mount Nittany Health:

  • All Mount Nittany Physician Group practices, including Mount Nittany Healthy Fit for Play
  • Lab and imaging services at Mount Nittany Physician Group locations
  • Mount Nittany Health Breast Care Center
  • Mount Nittany Health- Sieg Nerosicence Center, including Mount Nittany Medical Center sleep clinci studies scheduled for the evening on Jan. 16
  • Mount Nittany Health Center for Wound Care, including Diabetes Foot Clinic and Orthotics
  • Mount Nittany Health Pain Management Program
  • Cancer Care Partnership
  • Mount Nittany Medical Center outpatient programs- Cardiac/pulmonary rehab, speech therapy, medical treatment unit, anticoagulation clinic and radiation therapy
PennDOT releases anticipated road restrictions ahead of winter storm

Mount Nittany Health did say that the surgical and medical center along with the emergency department will remain open the entire day on Monday, Jan. 17.

Mount Nittany Health urges individuals to call (855)-405-8540 before going to an appointment to check for updates. The message will say “no information at this time” if there are no closings or cancellations.

Comments / 1

WTAJ

2 found dead after fire in Lancaster County home; cause sought

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. (AP) — Two people were found dead after an early morning fire in a Pennsylvania home, authorities said. State police in Lancaster County said a passerby reported the blaze in the two-story Fulton Township home just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Chief Phil Smith of the Robert Fulton Fire Company told LNP newspaper […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

13,459 new COVID cases reported, 74.9% of residents vaccinated Jan. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 13,459 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 2,487,925 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer crash puts restrictions on I-80

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were dispatched for a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon. UPDATE: According to 511PA, the tractor-trailer has been moved and traffic flow is back to normal. ORIGINAL STORY: The crash happened on I-80 between Clearfield and DuBois with a tractor-trailer. There are no injuries reported, according to Pennsylvania […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
