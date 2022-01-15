ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Area Covid-19 Dashboard for January 14, 2022

 4 days ago
The total number of Covid-related deaths in Champaign County grew 241 today. According to The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District website today, three patients, including a woman between the ages of 20-30, lost their lives to Covid-19. The county is close to averaging...

