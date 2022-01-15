One person dies following four-vehicle collision in York County, officials say

South Carolina Highway Patrol

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle collision that left one person dead, according to reports.

Officials said the collision occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on I-77 near mile marker 89.

According to reports, a Kia Rondo was hit in the rear by an Isuzu box truck after slowing down for traffic.

[ ALSO READ: Highway Patrol: Impaired driver crashes into 2 troopers on I-85 ]

The Kia Rondo then struck two additional cars.

The driver of the Kia died at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The drivers of the three other vehicles were not injured.

(WATCH BELOW: Highway Patrol: Impaired driver crashes into 2 troopers on I-85)

©2022 Cox Media Group