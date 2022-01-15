ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Chinatown Stockton Street Fair Canceled Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The COVID-19 omicron surge is dealing the San Francisco Chinatown business community yet another blow.

Organizers canceled a Lunar New Year street fair that was supposed to take place next week.

The merchants had hoped the street fair would boost foot traffic and bring in extra money.  But with the omicron variant, they said it wasn’t safe to move forward.

Many business owners complained it felt like March 2020 again with a lot of closures, cancellations, and uncertainties.

“It’s really slow and it doesn’t have that much tourists coming,” said Linda Liu, who works in the Chinatown area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NAZ5_0dmMrvZw00

Stockton Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown. (CBS)

Liu noticed foot traffic has declined a lot in recent weeks.

“It kind of hurts businesses, especially the small businesses,” Liu told KPIX 5.

A business leader told KPIX 5 things were looking up this past summer with visitors returning to Chinatown.  They thought the pandemic was nearing an end, but omicron changed all of that.

The surge in cases has forced the Chinatown Neighborhood Association to cancel next week’s annual Chinese New Year Street Fair on Stockton Street.  It was canceled last year as well.

“It’s good to cancel.  No one is going to come out even if they have the street fair.  A lot of people are scared to walk on crowded sidewalks,” said Bao Huing in Cantonese, who owns Tian Long Appliance Corp on Stockton Street.

Huing said the street fair would’ve been very beneficial for her, with more visitors often meaning more money.

“Before the pandemic, a lot of people attended the street fair.  And that helped our business,” said Huing.

The annual event is typically held two weeks before Lunar New Year to give an early jump start to the celebration.  Lunar New Fear falls on February 1 this year.

“I think it’s really sad of the cancellation. Not just for the Chinese community, but for everyone,” said Liu.

The canceled street fair on Stockton Street is organized by the Chinatown Neighborhood Association. It’s not related to the annual San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade, put together by the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber said the Flower Market Fair, Miss Chinatown Coronation, Community Street Fair, and Chinese New Year Parade are still scheduled to take place.

Organizers said as of Friday that the parade is still scheduled for February 19th.

A full calendar of the SF Chinese Chamber of Commerce new year events can be found at https://chineseparade.com/events-calendar/

Comments / 4

one eye
7d ago

Sadly it’s not just the Omicron holding back this wonderful festival; but the crime that’s being committed in China Town and San Francisco in general. Just not safe in the city.

Reply
2
 

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Opens Help Center For Tenderloin District Residents In Need

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced her emergency declaration for the city’s Tenderloin District, she talked about more police enforcement. She also acknowledged that a lot of people would need a place to get help. That site, The Tenderloin Linkage Center, is now open. “I guess just walking by, I noticed there was something going on,” said resident Russell Mathison. “My girlfriend found out about it and told me. I thought it was awesome. It was really unexpected, too. I didn’t know.” Like most of the center’s first patrons, Mathison and his friends just stumbled upon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns At Residential Building in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burned at a residential building in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday afternoon before firefighters quickly put it under control. The San Francisco Fire Department said in a Twitter post the one-alarm fire was burning at 3663 17th St. between Church and Dolores streets. The building is a three-story flat with two units. At 3:25 p.m. the fire department tweeted that the fire had been contained at 2:53 p.m. and under control by 3:04 p.m. No one was displaced by the fire and there were no injuries, the fire department said. People to urged to avoid the area.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rescue Crews Busy On San Francisco Bay Area Beaches During Tsunami Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Despite desperate warnings from officials to stay away from the beaches, rescue crews pulled five people to safety after they ventured too close to the ocean waters churned up by the surge from Saturday’s tsunami. San Francisco firefighters deployed rescue swimmers Saturday afternoon when a group of surfers were spotted in distress at Kelly’s Cove near the Cliff House on Ocean Beach. ALSO READ: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches Following Huge Tonga Volcano Blast “At 2:40 PM today a female adult surfer was rescued at Ocean Beach by #SFFD and did not require medical care. In total,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar New Year#Chinatown#Street Fair#Parade#Kpix#Omicron#Cantonese#Tian Long Appliance Corp#Chinese
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Gym’s Separation Strategy Fits COVID-Era Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new San Francisco gym is offering a workout experience that, by accident, has become appealing during the era of COVID-19. Trigg Hutchinson is a serious power lifter and doing squats while hefting more than 300 pounds requires a lot of concentration. Hutchinson is one of the first members of a new gym called The Yard in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. The space is separated into eight individual workout pods, each containing a bench, rack and free weights that are rented out by reservation only. “What I do is really a solo activity,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t like people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City Extends City Hall Closure Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Officials in Redwood City announced that City Hall would be closed to the public for at least another two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 omicron surge. According to a statement released Friday, the building will continued to be closed to in-person services through at least the end of January. The city said they would re-evaluate based on data and guidance from health officials at that time. “January is going to be a tough month,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said. “This is an extraordinarily challenging time for our whole community. We believe these steps will help...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
