ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sam Bennett’s hat trick propels Panthers past Stars

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWrru_0dmMrsvl00

Sam Bennett scored three goals and added an assist, leading the Florida Panthers to yet another home win, 7-1 over the Dallas Stars on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to improve his record to 18-3-3.

The Panthers have the NHL’s best home record at 20-3-0, and they have scored at least four goals in 19 of those 23 games.

On Friday, the Panthers also got goals from Gustav Forsling, Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe. Duclair and Brandon Montour each had two assists.

Huberdeau, who leads the Panthers with 51 points, added three assists to continue what has been a big week for him. He was named an NHL All-Star for the second time in his career.

Roope Hintz scored in the third period for Dallas, spoiling Bobrovsky’s attempt at his first shutout of the season.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was chased after 26:03. He allowed four goals and made just 13 saves before making way for Anton Khudobin, who stopped 19 of 22 shots.

For the seventh straight Panthers game, it was Florida scoring first. This time, the goal came with 3:07 expired in the first period as Forsling tapped in a perfect pass from Bennett. Huberdeau got the secondary assist on a sequence full of great passes.

The Panthers made it 2-0 on Duclair’s goal with 8:50 gone in the first. Like a quarterback leading a wide receiver, Huberdeau passed from the high slot to Duclair, cutting across the middle, and the result was a slick goal.

More great passing made it 3-0 as Montour and Aleksander Barkov got the assists on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe with 5:33 elapsed in the second period.

Just 30 seconds later, it was 4-0 after Huberdeau’s goal. The play was set up by Duclair’s steal and centering pass from behind the net.

That chased Oettinger, but the Panthers kept coming with consecutive goals by Bennett in a span of 2:03. The first, at 12:37 of the middle period, came on a power play.

Hintz’s goal just 66 seconds into the third period finally put Dallas on the board. Hintz took a long pass from Esa Lindell and scored on a backhand move, barely getting the puck between Bobrovsky’s left pad and the post.

Bennett then scored with 4:06 left to post his second hat trick of the season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Sam Bennett enjoying fresh start with Panthers ahead of Calgary return

CALGARY – Sam Bennett asked for a trade, wanted a trade and has benefited greatly from it. But on the eve of his first return to the Saddledome as a member of the Florida Panthers, the longtime Calgary Flames forward revealed he didn’t see the swap coming. “When...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers trade unleashed Sam Bennett. He returns to Calgary tonight

Sam Bennett will skate onto the ice at the Saddledome on Tuesday night for the first time since the Calgary Flames traded him to the Florida Panthers last April. Bennett spent seven seasons in Calgary after the Flames made him the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. Although...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Gustav Forsling
Miami Herald

The Panthers’ trade for Sam Bennett was a coup. In Calgary, he leaves a complicated legacy

The reception for Sam Bennett in his return to Alberta could have gone either way. Yes, he was a playoff hero for the Calgary Flames with 10 goals and 14 points in 25 postseason games, and there was a general feeling the organization was squandering some of his talent, but he also could qualify as a bust. The forward was, after all, the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and he never scored more than 18 goals in a season before the Flames traded him to the Florida Panthers ahead of the trade deadline last year.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Return After Another Long Break To Face Sam Bennett & The Panthers

TV: SN1, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960. After another long break the Flames finally return to the ice to take on a team that pounded them 6-2 a mere two weeks ago. Sam Bennett (who didn’t play last time) and the Florida Panthers make their only regular season visit to the Saddledome and are currently bringing their four game winning streak in tow.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
Gwinnett Daily Post

Elijah Vilio's third-period hat trick lifts Gladiators past Everblades

DULUTH — Rookie Elijah Vilio's final-frame hat trick powered the Atlanta Gladiators past the Florida Everblades 4-2 at Gas South Arena on Monday afternoon. After a scoreless first period, the Gladiators (19-14-2-1) struck first on the afternoon early in the second period after Mitchell Hoelscher collected the puck from behind the net and found Kameron Kielly, who fired a one-timer from the low slot past Florida goaltender Tomas Vomacka to make it 1-0 (:21).
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy