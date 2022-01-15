ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially.

The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC).

According to the governor's office, the partnership will also support several financial strategies including:

  • Financial literacy training
  • Tax filing assistance
  • Unified benefit enrollment
  • Education assistance
  • Navigating affordable housing options
  • Increasing awareness and implementation of paid family leave

