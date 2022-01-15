State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially.

The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC).

According to the governor's office, the partnership will also support several financial strategies including:

Financial literacy training

Tax filing assistance

Unified benefit enrollment

Education assistance

Navigating affordable housing options

Increasing awareness and implementation of paid family leave

