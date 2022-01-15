ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 mln

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9d5s_0dmMrRIG00

MANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister said.

The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85 billion) project to modernise its military's outdated hardware that includes warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War.

Under the deal negotiated with the government of India, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd will deliver three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a Facebook post late on Friday.

It was conceptualised in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new anti-ship system aims to deter foreign vessels from encroaching on the country's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

In 2018, the Philippines bought Israeli-made Spike ER missiles, its first-ever ship-borne missile systems for maritime deterrence.

Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing has remained adamant in claiming large portions of the South China Sea, a conduit for goods in excess of $3.4 trillion every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims.

A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis.

($1 = 51.31 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delfin Lorenzana
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
Boston Globe

China gives us a taste of our own medicine

It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Mln#Southeast Asian#Defence#Israeli#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
Popular Mechanics

Every. Single. Aircraft Carrier. In the World

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 not only marked the entry of the United States into World War II, but also the ascendancy of the aircraft carrier. The devastating strike—on a distant naval base thousands of miles away from the Japanese homeland—set the tone for four more years of carrier-centric warfare as the U.S. Navy regrouped, built a vast new fleet of aircraft carriers, and brought the fight all the way back to Japan.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

JF-17 fighters cast doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets

Beijing [China], January 12 (ANI): Developed jointly by Pakistan and China, the JF-17 fighter jets have failed to keep narratives peddled by Beijing media that the country's modern aircraft are the best in the world as Islamabad's experience with the jets tell a different story, according to media reports. Taiwan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China is ready to spring military surprises

Hong Kong, January 17 (ANI): Many are alarmed by China's growing military ambitions, with heated tensions in places like the East China Sea, South China Sea, near Taiwan and the Indian border. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has benefitted greatly from a deluge of cash and copious amounts of cutting-edge equipment being added to its inventory.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy