The Predators (24-13-3) have now lost three games in a row and drop to second place in the Central Division. Despite this fall in rankings they still sit in the top 3 of the entire Western Conference. The St. Louis Blues (23-11-5), who just defeated the Preds Monday night, are tied in the standings. After the 1st period, the game was tied 2-2 but the Blues pulled away and halted a comeback.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO