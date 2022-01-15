Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't play Saturday

Following the Michael Jordan era, the Chicago Bulls struggled to find success. Over the years, dysfunction and mediocrity would define the franchise and the Bulls became more of an afterthought than anything else. This season, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have brought the team back to life. Amid dominant play...
With starting guards Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball out with knee injuries and the Chicago Bulls facing the hottest team in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies, coach Billy Donovan knew the Bulls would have to play a near-perfect game Monday afternoon at FedExForum. But that was a task the...
After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
The Eastern Conference is full of amazing teams and the Miami Heat is certainly one of them. But the biggest difference between the Heat and the other teams in the league is their ability to comb through hidden gems. One of their last founding is the undrafted rookie center Omer Yurtseven.
BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence.
In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child.
Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning:
papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
