Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't play Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO