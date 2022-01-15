ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

LewisGale Hospital talks about the importance of blood supply

By Kelsey Jean-Baptiste
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEPT7_0dmMpS6Z00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Blood centers across the nation are experiencing their worst blood shortage in over a decade.

LewisGale Hospital’s Director of Laboratory Services Julie McCoy says, as of right now, they are not limiting non-essential surgeries.

Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

“Luckily, right now we have enough to take care of our critical needs. We don’t want to get any lower,” said McCoy.

McCoy says blood is used mostly for cancer and trauma patients. The amount of blood hospitals use is dependent upon on what they use it for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mpaic_0dmMpS6Z00
LewisGale blood lab. (Photo: Courtesy LewisGale)

Traditionally, O positive and O negative blood types are universal donors. However, at this time, the Red Cross and hospitals are in need of all types.

“We can give what is called type-specific blood. If you are A and you know you are A, then we will give you that rather than using our O negative supply,” said McCoy.

Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

She adds the important thing is trying to make sure the community is aware of what is going on.

“If you are healthy and you can do it, this is a really great gift to give back to your community, especially at a time where we are struggling. We have blood drives here at the hospital. Our employees can donate,” said McCoy. “Anybody who is interested in hosting blood drives, the Red Cross would love to hear from you.”

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

January is National Blood Donor Month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Red Cross preparing for winter storm amid blood supply shortage

(WFXR) — As the American Red Cross prepares to have volunteers and resources ready to help families in need of shelter during this weekend’s winter storm, it’s also dealing with a record low blood shortage. Due to blood drive cancellations during the last snowstorm, the Red Cross lost 500 units of blood in Virginia. As […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFXR

WATCH: Centra Health issues plea to communities as recent coronavirus surge puts strain on hospitals

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of Emergency Order 84 to help Virginia hospitals tackle the rising number of patients during the latest COVID-19 surge, Centra Health officials discussed ways community members can help combat the current strain on hospitals’ resources. According to Dr. Chris Lewis, the senior vice president and chief clinical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Donate Blood#Weather#Blood Types#Lewisgale Hospital#The Red Cross#Wfxr News#Nexstar Media Inc
jtv.tv

Henry Ford: Blood Supply Critically Low, Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

(January 13, 2022 10:12 PM) As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb, Henry Ford Health System today made a public plea for blood donations because of a critically low blood supply affecting hospitals nationwide. During a press briefing, HFHS officials said the pandemic has exacerbated the nation’s blood supply, leading three national blood organizations to declare a national crisis. Henry Ford’s blood bank is running critically low – with a one to two-day supply on hand. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer said that while the health system has not canceled any surgeries, one traumatic event could drain its supply.
JACKSON, MI
WISH-TV

ICU nurse talks about overwhelmed hospital staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been nearly two years, and Kadee Klafka is still trying to wrap her mind around COVID-19. “I don’t know that there are words,” Klafka said. Klafka is a nurse at the Indiana University Health Ball Hospital intensive care unit in Muncie....
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Taos News

National blood supply shortage underway

The nonprofit organization Vitalant is raising awareness of an ongoing national blood shortage. Vitalant services blood to almost 900 hospitals across 28 states. The organization said that it fell short of its usual goal by more than 4,500 donations in December 2021 and the trend has continued into January 2022.
ADVOCACY
thebee.news

National Blood Shortage: Omicron Variant, Other Factors Decimate Blood Supply

ARIZONA STATEWIDE — A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states is currently experiencing a historic, two-year low blood supply. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
ARIZONA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Covid surge impacting blood donors, community blood supply

Right now, staff with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center say the surge in COVID cases is pushing our community’s blood supply to a critical point. The shortage is affecting hundreds of hospitals in our area and thousands of patients. 8-year old Mia Perez is in the second...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WCIA

Hospital to host blood drive

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is teaming up with ImpactLife to host a blood drive next week. The blood drive will take place in the hospital auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Donors are required to schedule an appointment online or by calling 800-747-5401. Donors must have donated […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
theportlandbeacon.com

Dangerously Low Blood Supply

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
ADVOCACY
FOX40

Red Cross doctor discusses blood supply crisis

The Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S. In a statement emailed Tuesday, the organization has warned members of the public of the consequences of its worst blood shortage in more than a decade — including doctors being forced to make “difficult decisions” about which patients receive blood transfusions over others. The American Red Cross said […]
CHARITIES
spokanepublicradio.org

Omicron puts strain on regional blood supply

The Covid omicron variant is hitting its peak in the Northwest. It’s causing labor shortages in hospitals, schools and at other workplaces. The Covid omicron variant is hitting its peak in the Northwest. It’s causing labor shortages in hospitals, schools and at other workplaces. It’s also putting a...
SEATTLE, WA
williamsonhomepage.com

Blood Assurance concerned that winter weather, Omicron impacting blood drives and supply

During the first week of National Blood Donor Month, Blood Assurance is experiencing a sharp increase in cancellations due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant and winter weather. Since Jan. 1, more than 40 businesses and organizations have reconsidered holding their planned mobile blood drives. As a result, nearly 700 units of blood that would have been used to treat patients at dozens of hospitals are no longer available.
ADVOCACY
Marietta Daily Journal

Andreas Kluth: As omicron overwhelms hospitals, we must talk about triage

At some point after he became chief surgeon in Napoleon’s army, Dominique Jean Larrey started walking across blood-soaked battlefields to pick out those among the wounded who could still be saved, usually by instant amputation of limbs. In time, he developed a system of sorting and separating — trier in French — the casualties. Ignoring rank and nationality, he considered only those who had the greatest chance of surviving. His method became known as triage.
HEALTH SERVICES
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
681
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy