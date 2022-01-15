Forecast: Big front early Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO