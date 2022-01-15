Forecast: Big front early Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work.
The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall.
Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
Comments / 0