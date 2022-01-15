ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Big front early Sunday

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Expect a cool start Saturday with a nice warm up in...

www.abcactionnews.com

CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Sunday evening forecast

Tracking a potentially icy event this weekend. For now, clear skies heading into Wednesday, the warmest day of the week before temperatures drop.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny & milder today

A cold start this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. We'll see a rapid warm-up for the afternoon with high returning to the 70s. We'll see temps in the 70s through Friday with a chance of showers by Friday night and Saturday.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Another chilly morning ahead

Frost possible early Wednesday morning inland Citrus & Hernando Counties. After a chilly start to the day, lots of sun will bring temps back to the low 70s in the afternoon. Rain chances won't pick up again until Friday.
KATC News

Warmer Wednesday, stormy Wed night; winter threat may follow

A much more "interesting" weather pattern is on tap for Acadiana for the remainder of the week with spring-like temperatures Wednesday, followed by a strong cold front and storms Wednesday night, then winter temperatures and perhaps some wintry weather to follow into Thursday night and early Friday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Another Round Of Snow Expected Overnight Into Thursday Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work. The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall. Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Southern Areas Could See More Snow On Wednesday Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning. If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD

