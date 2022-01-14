Georgia Bulldogs DL Travon Walker declares for 2022 NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker never got the same recognition as a Jordan Davis or Nakobe Dean, but the junior lineman quietly put together an incredible season in Athens en route to a national championship.

On Friday, Walker announced he will be entering the 2022 NFL draft and skipping his senior season at UGA.

Walker recorded six sacks and 37 tackles in 2021, and had a touchdown saving play against Alabama that has flown under the radar.

Watch here as Walker shows off his speed and chases down the Bama receiver to save a potential touchdown.