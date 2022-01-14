ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs LB Nakobe Dean makes NFL draft decision

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was the leader of the 2021 UGA defense, regarded as one of the greatest defenses in the history of college football.

Dean, a junior, announced on Friday that he will be entering the 2022 NFL draft and will forego his senior season.

Dean ranks as the No. 8 overall player and top ranked linebacker in this year’s draft, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Dean finished second on the team in tackles (72) and sacks (six) last season and also had two interceptions.

Dean was a 5-star member of UGA’s 2019 recruiting class out of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
On3.com

Second Alabama quarterback announces transfer destination in one day

Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Rice’s Son Announces Major Transfer Destination

Lincoln Riley is making major moves in Hollywood. Since taking over USC’s program, Riley’s scored a number of big time transfers including the son of the G.O.A.T. wide receiver, Jerry Rice. On Tuesday, Rice’s son Brenden announced his decision to transfer within the conference, from Colorado to sunny,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
