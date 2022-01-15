Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
The weather in the Mid-Atlantic region has been so fickle lately it can be difficult to keep up with the reports, but experts now say the morning commute is going to be wet, cold and slippery. All major news stations and the National Weather Service in Pennsylvania and in Maryland...
WATAUGA — High Country residents are sledding, making snowballs and bundling up through a winter storm which dumped around a foot of snow onto Watauga County over the weekend. The snow has finished falling, but wind gusts recorded up to 68 miles per hour, according to the National Weather...
Comments / 0