Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected

By David Laguerre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via GQ), Cox turned down the...

Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
sacramentosun.com

'Succession' star Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp 'overrated' actor

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox called out several celebrities who have rubbed him the wrong way, including 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp. As per Page Six, in his new memoir 'Putting the Rabbit in the Hat'- Scottish actor Brian Cox had called...
Inside Nova

Brian Cox recalls missing out on Harry Potter role

Brian Cox could have played Mad-Eye Moody in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. The 75-year-old actor has addressed speculation he was in line for a role in the magical movie series, and he joked there was a "burning cross" keeping him out of the cast. Writing in his memoir 'Putting the...
digitalspy.com

Succession star reveals why they turned down Game of Thrones role

Succession star Brian Cox has explained why he rejected the opportunity to play Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Regaling readers with tales from across his acclaimed career – including credits in Troy, the '80s movie Manhunter and Zodiac, to name just a few – Cox's autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat features a section on this very subject.
NPR

'Succession' Star Brian Cox

Cox says ruthless business tycoon Logan Roy is one of the most extraordinary roles he's ever played: "He is a misanthrope [who] is very disappointed with the human experiment." We talk with the Scottish actor about the musicality of his voice, why he doesn't practice method acting, and growing up in poverty.
Deadline

‘Succession’s Brian Cox Goes Full Beast Mode On Donald Trump, Talks Jeremy Strong, Johnny Depp, & ‘Adaptation’ Absence In New Memoir

“What I have an opinion about 25 years ago, it’s not necessarily the opinion I have now,” admits Brian Cox as response to the viewpoint the Succession star offers on the likes of Johnny Depp, Michael Caine, Ed Norton, Game of Thrones and others in his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. “I don’t really dismiss or disrespect anybody who goes for this profession because it’s a tough, bloody profession,” the seasoned Shakespearean thespian adds with the hindsight of a career spanning more than 60 years. First released in the UK late last year and out today Stateside, the 384-page...
WFMJ.com

Live With Kelly and Ryan: Brian Cox

Brian Cox reveals he did NOT want to know the storyline of the wildly popular show “Succession” ahead of time. Watch "Live With Kelly and Ryan" weekdays at 9 a.m. on 21 WFMJ.
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie, with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7...
Page Six

‘16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26. Cashmyer’s stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, announced the news Sunday on Jordan’s father’s Facebook page alongside a black-and-white photo of the late reality star. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants....
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
