Greetings from the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a beautiful day to be here in the parks, so let’s get going and see what’s new today. Construction walls covered in minions now surround the former Shrek 4-D attraction. In addition to the attraction being removed from the park map, we also noticed several signs had been removed from around the queue. It didn’t take long for Universal to start taking this attraction down.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO