ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joel Higgins From ‘Silver Spoons’ Is 78 And Conducted A Wildly Successful Musical Career

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gL2mV_0dmMkQA400

Everyone wanted to hop aboard the Silver Spoons train, especially the man who wanted for nothing, Edward Stratton III, played by Joel Higgins. The series followed Stratton’s relationship with his son against the backdrop of unfathomable wealth, but what about the course of Higgins’ own career?

Joel Higgins was born on September 28, 1943, and went from advertising to a job with General Motors, then to Europe to finally pursue performing. Though he ended up joining the Army and moving to Korea, even there, Higgins cultivated his interests in the limelight, becoming the Special Services Sergeant charged with Entertainment. This also gave him the opportunity to build his skill for creating works of art, not just performing them, as he and his friends wrote a musical together called The Green Apple Nasties, which he ended up selling to a producer after returning stateside. Theater ended up being Higgins’ big starting point in the performing arts after he landed a role in Guys and Dolls then in Grease for its first national tour, and Broadway’s rendition of Shenandoah.

Born with a silver spoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioSdS_0dmMkQA400
SILVER SPOONS, Joel Higgins, 1982-87, (c)NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

CBS recruited Higgins to play Bruce Carson in the soap opera Search for Tomorrow. Then, Higgins found himself working alongside Andy Griffith for the ABC series Salvage 1. This did not last too long as it faced competition from WKRP in Cincinnati and Little House on the Prairie. After that, the next few years were dedicated to Silver Spoons on NBC and Higgins’ return to ABC would be even more brief than his first project with the network; Have Faith did not sustain strong enough ratings to stay afloat. So, Higgins moved on to other TV shows and branched out into film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J15DY_0dmMkQA400
HAVE FAITH, Joel Higgins, 1989, © ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

Several of his films were made-for-TV movies, including Bare Essence and First Affair. Throughout it all, the stage called to Higgins and he would heed it on multiple occasions. While balancing these different types of work, Higgins also started a family, marrying Stacy Alberts in 1983, and having a son with her named Graham Higgins.

What happened to Joel Higgins?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soQgb_0dmMkQA400
Joel Higgins today / YouTube screenshot

Today, Joel Higgins is 78 years old and still very active in multiple industries. He has appeared in the films Dead Canaries and No Pay, Nudity. But also worth exploring is his musical career, which transcended from the stage into recordings and onto televisions. Higgins personally wrote several musicals and co-wrote and starred in The Fields of Ambrosia, which ended up with its own slot in West End in London.

Additionally, Higgins has several songs under his belt – jingles, to be specific. He composed catchy songs for products such as M&Ms, Kool-Aid, Coors Light, and Kal Kan. Those advertising studies in college certainly paid off. He even wrote theme songs for Life with Lucy, an attempted ABC comeback spearheaded by none other than Lucille Ball. Since then, stage performances dominate most of his work schedule, so it will be exciting to learn what his next project will be.

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ Star Gary Sandy Is Now 76 And Bothered He Is Known For A ’70s Show

Gary Sandy is best known for playing program director Andy Travis on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. However, apparently he kind of hates that. Gary once said that it bothers him that he is known for a ’70s television show. It is true that he has done much more in his 76 years of life. He has appeared on other television shows and has been very active in theater.
CINCINNATI, OH
DoYouRemember?

Jeannine Riley From ‘Petticoat Junction’ Is Now 81 And Wrote A Manual For Success At Any Age

Billie Jo Bradley was a model of ambition and unbridled hope and awe in Petticoat Junction and none other than Jeannine Riley debuted the role in 1963. Two others would follow, but not before Riley left a permanent mark on the show and set the stage for seven seasons of Billie Jo greatness. But what about Riley herself? What trajectory did her career follow? In short, one her character would have been proud of.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘Silver Spoons’ Then And Now 2022

Silver Spoons followed the wealthy playboy Edward Stratton III and the relationship with his young son Ricky, who was the result of a brief marriage — so brief, Edward was initially unaware that he had a son until Ricky came to live with him, forcing them to navigate family life together through five seasons of childish, toy-filled madness from 1982 to 1987.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Joel Higgins
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Silver Spoons#Musicals#General Motors#The Special Services#Grease#Cbs#Abc#Little House#Nbc#First Affair
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy