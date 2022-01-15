FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
Lockey-Pogl
Port Charlotte’s Aryi Lockey-Pogl drives past a pair of Tarpon defenders to the basket during Tuesday night’s game at Port Charlotte High School.
Jiminez
Charlotte's D'yanis Jiminez scores a fastbreak basket after beating Port Charlotte's Aryi Lockey-Pogl during Tuesday night's game at Port Charlotte High School.
Hicks held scoreless in Charlotte's blowout win
PORT CHARLOTTE — Ary Hicks is so versatile on the court that she didn’t even need to score for the Charlotte High girls basketball team to blow out rival Port Charlotte on Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platt, Weston want one more title together
VENICE — For the past three-plus years, Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston couldn’t get away from one another if they tried.
Port Charlotte boys and girls at North Port
NORTH PORT — Two basketball teams that hang their hat on strong defensive play collided Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday before a large crowd peppered with alumni as well as area coaches and players.
Parrish Community vs DeSoto Bulldogs
DeSoto’s Juqarius Jones, left, is fouled by Parrish Community defender Joey Decker on Tuesday at DeSoto County High School.
Parrish spoils Bulldogs return to the court
ARCADIA — Everything about Tuesday’s game felt like a season-opener for DeSoto County’s boys basketball team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Sun
Punta Gorda, FL
24
Followers
545
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.https://yoursun.com
Comments / 0