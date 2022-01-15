ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Céline Dion Shares Heartbreaking Grief In New Tribute To Husband René Angélil

Céline Dion paid tribute to René Angélil, her husband of five years, with a heartfelt Instagram message and a black-and-white snapshot of René in a suit, giving a little thumbs up on the 6th anniversary of Angélil's passing. 

René Angélil died at the age of 73 on January 14 of 2016. 

The 53 years old singer wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband, in which she revealed that she thought about him all the time. It appears like Celine used the identical wording on both of her Instagram photos, the other one though with a message of "I miss you" in French. After five years, the Canadian pop star reaffirmed that she is constantly thinking of her spouse the spouse whom she lost five years ago. 

