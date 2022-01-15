ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo said in a statement, The Kansas City Star reported. Siavii was treated by prison staff and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The prison did not release additional details about Siavii’s death. An email sent to a BOP spokesperson from The Associated Press was not immediately returned Friday.

An email seeking comment from Siavii’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

From American Samoa, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound former Oregon lineman was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He played for Dallas in 2009 and Seattle in 2010.

In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest. Prosecutors alleged Siavii possessed a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

‘My hands are tied’: Judge sentences Kansas City man to 6 years in prison in 2019 killing

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the killing of another Kansas City man in 2019. Jason K. Cook, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. Cook was found guilty in October of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury recommended he serve three years on each count. A judge on Wednesday chose to have the sentences run consecutively.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Firearms#American Football#Ap#Kansas City Chiefs#The U S Penitentiary#U S Bureau Of Prisons#The Kansas City Star#Bop
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Top of truck ripped off as it goes under KC bridge

WATCH: The top of this truck was ripped off as it went under a bridge in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday (1/12). The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says, “everyone is safe.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Former NFL star Clinton Portis seeks to avoid prison time for fraud; federal prosecutors seek 10-16 months

Nearly four months after pleading guilty to his role in a nationwide scheme to defraud the NFL's healthcare benefit program for league veterans, former All-Pro running back Clinton Portis is seeking no jail time ahead of his Jan. 6 sentencing hearing. Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are recommending a high-end sentencing -- between 10 and 16 months of prison time -- as well as a fine for Portis' involvement in the fraud case. That's according to U.S. District Court filings obtained by CBS Sports.
NFL
WLTX.com

Former South Carolina sheriff likely headed to federal prison for years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former sheriff in South Carolina convicted of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs will likely spend about four to five years in federal prison. The sentencing date for ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood has not been set. The FBI says Underwood created...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Disturbing Details Emerge From Arrest Of Browns Player

Some disturbing details have emerged from the troubling arrest of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell earlier this week. On Monday, McDowell was taken into police custody on charges of public exposure and a “violent attack” on a deputy. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports published video of said arrest.
NFL
The Associated Press

Kansas City man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who participated in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to home detention and probation. Carey Jon Walden was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor, The Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy