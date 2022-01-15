ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Conservative news channel One America News Network is losing its biggest TV provider

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

A reporter with One America News Network works at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • DirecTV is dropping One America News from its service, a spokesperson for the TV provider confirmed.
  • DirecTV is the network's biggest distributor and has aired the right-wing news channel since April 2017.
  • OAN became known for being pro-Trump and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

DirecTV is dropping conservative media channel One America News Network from its selection of channels, a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

The satellite television provider is the network's biggest distributor and has aired the right-wing news channel since April 2017.

The provider is also dropping OAN's sister network — A Wealth of Entertainment — which are both subsidiaries of Herring Networks.

"We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires," a DirecTV spokesperson told Insider over email.

Bloomberg first reported Friday that DirecTV would not renew its contract with Herring Networks after April. One America News also appears on TV provider Verizon Fios, online streaming service KlowdTV, and other smaller distributors, according to the network's website .

OAN's YouTube channel was suspended in November 2020 for spreading misinformation on COVID-19, according to CBS News .

The network became known for being pro-Trump and spreading misinformation, particularly on the election and the ongoing pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump once called the channel one of his favorites, according to Bloomberg, and tweeted about it in 2020: "This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings... Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others!"

OANN and AWE did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 275

Maureen Curtin
4d ago

since AT&t bought DirecTV it has gotten worse and worse and much more expensive. if you want to drop channels for spreading this information maybe you better look at CNN and MSNBC they have been caught doing it quite a number of times.

Reply(17)
44
Just Sayin
4d ago

Exactly right. All of them has always said that if you are vaccinated, your chances of catching covid are lower than if you were not vaccinated. And if you are infected, the resulting illness will be much milder if you are vaccinated. Stop lying about everything that you are opposed to.

Reply(1)
10
Michael Bilson
4d ago

Joe Biden, Dr Fauci and Rachel Maddow all told me I wouldn't get Covid if I was Vaccinated. Was that MISINFORMATION

Reply(44)
51
 


