Man arrested in road rage incident in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a road rage incident that ended in a two-vehicle crash in Manassas, Virginia.

Police say they were called to the scene of Prince William Parkway and Hastings Drive to investigate a crash on Jan. 13.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a road rage incident occurred between a driver of an SUV and Jose Santos Fuentes Murillo, who was driving a truck.

Murillo’s vehicle collided with the SUV. He then followed that vehicle and struck the car again, forcing the driver off the roadway.

Police say Murillo was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He was taken into custody and is facing several charges, including attempted malicious wounding, DUI, hit and run, and one count of property damage.

