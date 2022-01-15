ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Nyberg: Quinnipiac University student named one of five Connecticut Student Poets

By Ann Nyberg
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Poetry is an art and the writing and delivery of it can be very powerful.

Brian Omondi, a sophomore in economics and data science at Quinnipiac University, understands that and has been recognized for his work. He was chosen as one of five 2021-2022 Connecticut Student Poets, selected by the state poetry circuit panel.

He joins us on Nyberg to share some of his poetry and more about what this achievement means to him.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

