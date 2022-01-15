ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood over Pennsville - Boys basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
 4 days ago
Jordan Fusik headlined a balanced Wildwood scoring effort with 13 points in its 63-42 win against Wildwood in Pennsville. Ernie Troiano delivered nine points for...

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Skyland champs and power-point updates

Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.
TRENTON, NJ
South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Williamstown’s Williamses ready to peak

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Howell-Matawan over Lacey-Barnegat -- Boys ice hockey recap

Senior goalie Vince Vassalla earned his first shutout of the season as Howell-Matawan blanked Lacey-Barnegat, 4-0, on Senior Night at Howell Ice World. Vassalla made 17 saves in the contest, and was helped out by two goals and an assist by Thomas Ricci. Zach Gershner also had a goal and an assist while Tony Brandl had a goal as well.
HOWELL, NJ
City
Basketball
Sports
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

