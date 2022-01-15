Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap
Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and...www.nj.com
Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0