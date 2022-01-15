ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 4 days ago
Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and...

NJ.com

Howell-Matawan over Lacey-Barnegat -- Boys ice hockey recap

Senior goalie Vince Vassalla earned his first shutout of the season as Howell-Matawan blanked Lacey-Barnegat, 4-0, on Senior Night at Howell Ice World. Vassalla made 17 saves in the contest, and was helped out by two goals and an assist by Thomas Ricci. Zach Gershner also had a goal and an assist while Tony Brandl had a goal as well.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Skyland champs and power-point updates

Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.
TRENTON, NJ
South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Williamstown’s Williamses ready to peak

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Ice Hockey: Daily stat leaders for Jan. 18

NOTE: All stats are from games played on just Jan. 18 and reported by coaches and school officials at the time of publication. This list will not be updated if stats are entered after the initial publish.
HOCKEY
