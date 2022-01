UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was “very disappointed” in his team’s performance against the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The North Carolina Tar Heels put together one of the most careless, embarrassing, lackadaisical performances that we’ve seen from them in a long time when they took on the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables on Tuesday night. And that’s saying a lot when you consider the fact that we watched them take a 29-point beatdown at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats just one month ago to the day.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO