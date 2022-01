Three men in an SUV stole Jag, a French bulldog, from his front porch last Sunday evening around 5:30pm after the dog managed to slip out of his collar while being walked by a guardian. The dog proceeded to desperately run home to safety when three men in a black SUV saw the dog running on Sunset and Sweetzer and started chasing him by foot and in a car, telling people it was their dog and asking if people could help them catch him. Running so fast, the dog managed to escape the thieves on Sunset Blvd. but they were persistent, acting fast to kidnap this beloved family member.

