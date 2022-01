The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are looking to keep the momentum going after a road win over Virginia their last time out. They are once again on the road, but this time in Georgia to take on Georgia Tech. It was the latest quality win in what has been a very strong season for Wake Forest. Now 14-4, the Demon Deacons are still looking for success in the ACC where they have a subpar 4-3 record.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO