Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

FRIDAY: Trey Weathers, pilot for Barr Air Patrol, flew in from Bartlesville, Oklahoma for fuel, then flew to Libby, New Mexico to pick up the pipeline to patrol, and later back to Bartlesville in their Cessna 182 Skylane. A customer flew in from Lago Vista for fuel, then flew to Albuquerque, New Mexico in his Cessna 172 Skyhawk. A customer flew in from Amarillo for a touch and go, then back to Amarillo in his Piper Cherokee Arrow. Mike Powers and family flew in from Granbury for fuel, lunch, and later flew to Durango, Colorado in his Beech E-90 King Air prop jet. A customer flew in from Sedona, Arizona for fuel, then flew to Arlington in his Cessna 206 Stationair. Cody Williams gave Robert Klump his Bi-ennial Flight Review flying locally in Robert’s Bellanca Viking. A customer flew in from Fort Worth for fuel, then flew to Durango, Colorado in his Cessna 340. A customer flew in from Bridgeport in his Mooney for fuel, and to spend the night. Med-Trans flew to a patient to Lubbock, and later back in their Bell 407 jet helicopter.

