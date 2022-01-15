ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson to host BAFTA Film Awards in March

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 14 (UPI) — Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards this spring.The British Academy of Film and Television Arts confirmed in a tweet Friday that Wilson, 41, will host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony March 13 in London. “We can’t wait for Rebel...

