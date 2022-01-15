Rebel Wilson to host BAFTA Film Awards in March

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s superhero pic Spider-Man: No Way Home has failed to meet the eligibility criteria for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, Deadline can reveal. The news has been communicated to BAFTA members. It is understood that Sony did not upload the film to BAFTA’s online viewing platform, BAFTA View, in time for it to be eligible. BAFTA has penned the following statement on its viewing platform: “Spider-Man: No Way Home did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry. As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles and the film was not made available by the distributor.” The news comes as a blow to the film’s awards season campaign, with the film having built up significant awards momentum following its storming box office success. Released on December 15, the pic has grossed $1.5BN globally to date, and has swung into serious Oscar consideration, with growing calls for it to receive a Best Picture nomination. Deadline has reached out to Sony for comment. More to follow….

