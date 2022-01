Washington state racks up one million cases of COVID-19: Nearly two years after our first recorded case of the disease, our state hit the landmark number largely "thanks" to the highly contagious omicron variant, which caused nearly vertical case growth in the past month. According to the Seattle Times, we hit 500,000 cases in August and officially lost over 10,000 Washingtonians to the virus as of last Friday. While there's talk of a rapid drop in cases in the U.S. and U.K., there's still a lot more people who will get sick between now and then.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO