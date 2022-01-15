ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel says his position is 'wide back'

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P63Ar_0dmMbbbI00
Deebo Samuel, who turns 26 on Saturday, certainly is someone to watch. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel was named a first-team All-Pro wide receiver on Friday, but in his mind, that's not a fitting label.

Samuel was asked Friday what he would tell someone who asked him what position he plays, and he gave a bit of an unconventional answer.

"Wide back," the 49ers star said with a smile. "Wide receiver playing running back."

Samuel, who turns 26 on Saturday, certainly is redefining the position. Entering this season, he'd been used only occasionally as a ball-carrier, but that hasn't been the case as of late; he's logged 59 carries this season for 365 yards and eight touchdowns, a massive leap from his previous numbers of 14 rushes (2019) and eight rushes (2020).

However, don't be fooled into thinking Samuel simply has changed positions. He's also dramatically improved his numbers as a receiving threat this season, reeling in 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. It's all culminated in Samuel becoming one of the league's premier playmakers, as evidenced by his league-leading 18.2 yards per reception.

San Francisco selected Samuel 36th overall in the 2019 draft out of South Carolina, where he showed out en route to both an All-SEC and All-American nod as a senior. This year was his first being named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl.

Samuel and the 49ers are set to square off with the Cowboys on Sunday in the wild-card round. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys odds and best bets

This is the game with the smallest point spread this weekend. That should mean it is the most competitive game too. San Francisco vs. Dallas might be the best non-division rivalry in the NFL so hopefully we are in for a treat. There is going to be a lot of buzz in Big D.
NFL
Yardbarker

Oddsmakers think Mike Tomlin could leave Steelers to coach different team

The Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh seems to be over, and oddsmakers believe that Mike Tomlin could potentially be leaving with him as well. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the likeliest candidates to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fourteen total candidates were listed, and the longtime Steelers coach Tomlin surprisingly had the fourth-best odds at 7-1.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s 9-word take on the 49ers-Cowboys dramatic finish

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys provided for one of the more chaotic finishes to a playoff game in recent memory on Sunday. Even as the 49ers seemed as if they were going to comfortably pick up an NFC wild-card win over their longtime NFC rival, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made it interesting late. He guided the Cowboys to a pair of late scoring drives that brought Dallas to within a touchdown of taking the lead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Reveals What He Told Kyle Shanahan On Sunday

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel played a huge role in the team’s Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. But not before giving a message to head coach Kyle Shanahan during the game. In the third quarter, Samuel could be seen talking to Shanahan after the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Pro#49ers#Cowboys#American Football#All American#Cbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deebo Samuel is the most important player in the 49ers-Packers playoff showdown

The San Francisco 49ers have a problem. They have an untrustable quarterback. Fortunately, they also have a roster full of players capable of papering over Jimmy Garoppolo’s drive-killing mistakes. San Francisco has a gold standard left tackle to keep him upright and a workhorse running back who ranked fifth in the league in yards after contact. It has a young playmaking wideout and All-Pro tight end capable of finding open space and torching defenses after the catch.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and the Defensive Line vault the 49ers past the Cowboys

The 49ers are coming off one of the more dramatic seven-day stretches for an NFL team that I’ve recently seen. San Francisco punched their wild-card ticket just eight days ago in overtime of the final week of the regular season against their division rival on the road in Los Angeles. They follow that up with an opening-round upset of the Cowboys on the road in Dallas.
NFL
247Sports

Packers: The inexact science of slowing down Deebo Samuel

If your answer was “nothing”, I envy the confidence you emit, and I wish I could learn to ‘fan’ like you. Either that or maybe you should watch literally any 49ers game since September. The majority of people will answer my introductory question with “Deebo Samuel”,...
NFL
WTOP

Could a healthy Curtis Samuel play Deebo Samuel-type role for Washington in 2022?

Could Curtis Samuel play Deebo Samuel-type role for WFT in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s hardly a secret that Curtis Samuel’s first season as a member of the Washington Football Team was disappointing for all parties. Signed in part due to his versatility and positional...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Deebo Samuel accelerates trough defense for touchdown

Former South Carolina star and current do-it-all weapon for the San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel showed off his skillset with a touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs. The play extended the road team’s lead to 23-7 midway through the third quarter.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers in Five: Deebo Samuel demanded the ball in crunch time

As the old saying goes, big players make big plays in big games. In the case of the 49ers’ Wild Card win over the Cowboys on Sunday, no one was bigger than Deebo Samuel. With the team looking to capitalize on a Dak Prescott interception to hopefully put the game away in the third quarter, Samuel made sure to let Kyle Shanahan know what was up.
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel menaced Packers in 2020 NFC Championship, too

The 49ers get to play the Packers again in the NFL playoffs, and Deebo Samuel already has a positive history tormenting Green Bay in the postseason. The San Francisco 49ers needed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to be at his best if they wanted to pull off a road-upset win in the Wild Card round over the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Golf Channel

Deebo Samuel helps Niners past Cowboys wearing Tiger shirt

All of Tiger Woods' 82 career PGA Tour wins have come while donning his famous Sunday red. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel followed suit while helping his team to an important win on Sunday evening in Dallas. Samuel was spotted wearing a red Tiger Woods shirt under his...
NFL
NBC Bay Area

49ers' Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History With Backfield Usage vs. Cowboys

Deebo makes NFL history with backfield usage vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. In case you haven't noticed yet, Deebo Samuel is one of a kind. The 49ers wide receiver/running back/quarterback has established himself as one of the NFL's most unique weapons throughout the second half of the season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan has good 'problem' to solve with Deebo, Mitchell

The 49ers' run game is one of the main reasons Kyle Shanahan's team was able to go NFL disappointment at 3-5 to one of the last eight teams standing. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell had a historic season for the 49ers, but do-it-all offensive weapon Deebo Samuel also has been a critical factor in the running game. The 49ers are 7-0 this season when Samuel carries the ball at least five times, and the wide receiver is averaging a touchdown about once every 7.5 carries.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy