ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Man arrested after crash involving stolen ambulance

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqUvM_0dmMbGG900

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen ambulance in Woodbridge, Virginia.

36-year-old Robert Alexis Guzman was arrested for the incident.

Bicycle, trash collection truck involved in fatal accident

Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard involving a stolen ambulance. They said that the ambulance was stolen from the Kaiser Permanente Woodbridge Medical Center on Potomac Mills Road.

According to police, the suspect was traveling westbound on Minnieville road when he collided with a BMW. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene but crashed into a road sign.

The driver of the BMW reported minor injuries.

Guzman is being charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, DWI and driving on a revoked license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Man injured in shooting; suspect still on loose

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting yesterday that left one man injured. So far, authorities say the shooting happened at 4 p.m. on the 8000 block of 13th Street in the downtown area of Silver Spring. Officers found a man injured from a […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Shooting in Frederick County, police responding

LIBERTYTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are responding to a shooting that took place in Libertytown near Hunters Drive, Paddock Court and Carriage Lane. They first received the call around 12:50 p.m. No further details or information about possible victims is available at this time.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Police investigate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-495

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Rockville on Monday evening. Maryland State Police (MSP) said that they first responded to I-495 around 11:10 p.m. after receiving reports about a body on the side of the road. Police said that the victim, 32-year-old Danny Junior Beckford of Washington, D.C., was […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Hit and run leaves one dead

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A female was hit by a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat while crossing Veirs Mill Rd. at Ferrara Ave. at around 6:22 p.m. Monday. The vehicle’s driver fled the scene without helping the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The front bumper, grille, side mirror, and windshield of […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Cause released for fatal house fire in Wolfsville

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Jan. 12 around 6:56 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue units were called out to a single-family house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville, Maryland.  The house fire left the owner and sole occupant, 82-year-old Frederick resident Casper Geiger Jr., dead. After investigation, the Fire Marshal […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Cyclist dies after being struck by garbage truck

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by a garbage truck while riding her bike at an intersection in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Montgomery County Police, Gaithersburg City Police, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Police say the […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

One dead, one injured after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is dead after a homicide that took place Tuesday evening. Police are investigating this case. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast around 7:59 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot. First […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Victim and suspect identified in fatal Manassas shooting

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) — Police have identified the suspect and victim. The victim is 37 years old, Mary Anne Smoot. The police said that after further investigation, Smoot and another family member went to the apartment complex to meet with the accused suspect Maquan Omari McCray. The family member that went with Smoot had known […]
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WDVM 25

Suspect arrested in series of bank robberies in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Steven Beitzel, of Germantown, with the December 2021 and January 2022 bank robberies that occurred in Poolesville, Darnestown, and Germantown. On Dec. 14, at approximately 12:19 p.m., Beitzel entered the BB & T Bank […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Car crash causes large power outage in South End of Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A car has crashed into a utility pole, creating a large power outage in the South End of Cumberland. The Cumberland Police said the crash happened on Industrial Blvd and Virginia Avenue. As they investigate the crash, Virginia Avenue is closed at the underpass, while Industrial Blvd Eastbound is closed from […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
WDVM 25

Leesburg Police investigating stabbing involving teen boy

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that put a teenager in the hospital. Shortly after 7:30 on Friday night, Leesburg Police received an assist rescue call for the area near Edwards Ferry Road Northeast and the Route 15 bypass. When officers arrived, they found a teenage juvenile man suffering […]
LEESBURG, VA
WDVM 25

DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nyjell Outler, 19, who allegedly shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party on March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street NE has been added to The U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is also offering a reward of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ambulance#Dwi#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

January 6 riot: How local first responders stepped up to help

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It has been one year since a violent mob attacked the US Capitol while Congress worked to certify the 2020 election results. The Capitol complex is federal jurisdiction, but the aid of local police, fire and EMS saved the day. The DC Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (DCFEMS) and Metropolitan Police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
WDVM 25

Effort to expand Maryland’s move over law

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you’re ever driving on the highway and notice an emergency vehicle is stopped and using visual signals, by law you’re supposed to try and change into another lane that is away from the emergency worker. This is called the “Move Over Law”, and AAA wants to expand it.  This current state […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Berkeley County growth a different kind of challenge from most Mountain State counties

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — County commissioners from across West Virginia are wrapping up their annual meeting in Charleston, timed to coincide with the start of the legislative session. But the growing eastern panhandle is participating in the meeting with a sense of urgency. Before the next Census, Berkeley County could be West Virginia’s most populous. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy