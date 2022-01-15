Man arrested after crash involving stolen ambulance

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen ambulance in Woodbridge, Virginia.

36-year-old Robert Alexis Guzman was arrested for the incident.

Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard involving a stolen ambulance. They said that the ambulance was stolen from the Kaiser Permanente Woodbridge Medical Center on Potomac Mills Road.

According to police, the suspect was traveling westbound on Minnieville road when he collided with a BMW. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene but crashed into a road sign.

The driver of the BMW reported minor injuries.

Guzman is being charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, DWI and driving on a revoked license.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.